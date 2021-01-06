Praise Galore - Fally Modupe @FallyModupe

Listen to article

Prolific UK-based gospel minister, composer and anointed song writer, Fally Modupe drops a praise medley track titled "Praise Galore", In celebration of her birthday.

I do not have copyright of all these songs, however some of the songs were arranged by me - Fally Modupe.

1 Chronicles 16:23-36

Sing to the Lord, all the earth; I will proclaim His salvation day after day. Declare His glory among the nations, His marvellous deeds among all peoples. For great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; He is to be feared above all gods. Splendour and majesty are before Him; strength and joy are in His dwelling place. Ascribe to the Lord, all you families of nations, I will ascribe to the Lord glory and strength. Ascribe to the Lord the glory due His name; bring an offering and come before Him. Worship the Lord in the splendour of His holiness.

Tremble before him, all the earth! The world is firmly established; it cannot be moved. Let the heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad; let them say among the nations, "The Lord reigns!"

Let the sea resound, and all that is in it; let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them! Let the trees of the forest sing, let them sing for joy before the Lord, for He comes in His glory to reign on earth.

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.

Cry out, "Save us, God our Saviour; gather us and deliver us from the nations, that we may give thanks to your holy name, and glory in your praise."

Praise be to the Lord, our INDESCRIBABLE, UNCONTAINABLE, UNQUESTIONABLE GOD, from everlasting to everlasting. Then all the people said "AMEN" and "PRAISE THE LORD."

About the Modupe:

Fally-Modupe is a woman of virtue and integrity. She is a dedicated wife and mother of 7 lovely children. Her passion and strive to support her family and others is beyond description which has given her a great to opportunity into becoming a Qualified nurse and a Social Worker. She also enjoy the reward of making her friends happy as makeup artist and fashion designer. As a result of her immense love and care she established a Day Care and Nursery School (Fabulous Tots Nursery) based in UK. However, her biggest attribute is that she serves GOD with all her might no place is too far and no mountain is too high . Each step she takes in life is always side by side aided with the grace of GOD, her enthusiasm to sing praises to HIS Glory has always been her childhood dream. Her zeal to wholeheartedly serve GOD enabled her to see no barriers as she has faced a lot of challenges. Which makes her to be positively strong, stronger to be able to stand the tallest amongst giants to GOD be the Glory.