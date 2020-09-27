Ajala Drops Much Anticipated Highlife Piece “from Zero To Hero“ (@ajalahighlife, @premium9ja)

Listen to article

Riqueza Records is thrilled to announce the release of the latest single from Ajala, titled “From Zero To Hero.”

“Though I was born poor, but poverty was not born in me. I looked up to Jesus and He lifted me. No matter what you may be facing today, I bring to you message of Hope; Be Strong, things would get better. It might be stormy right now, but it will never rains forever.”

Ajala is a Highlife Gospel Artiste and his latest single From Zero To Hero is a song of Hope and Encouragement which tells us that whatever difficult situation we finds ourselves, Trust in God and He alone has the power to turn you around and not friends.

Ajala has so far released lots of motivational songs including but not limited to Question, Wait For Your Time, Keep Me Trusting You, Keep His Commandment, Ami Nye Toro Jehovah, etc.

His skills and expertise in his chosen genre and vibes used in recording Gospel music makes him unique among his contemporaries in the gospel music industry.

Ajala is a Mechanical engineer, a lead guitarist, a lover of God and a philanthropist who not only sings, but also like to support artists who deserve to have their songs released by his record label “Riqueza Records “;

It’s also available for download at www.riqtune.com and many other platforms..

Untagged Link: https://archive.org/download/ajala-from-zero-to-hero/Ajala%20-%20From%20Zero%20To%20Hero.mp3

Connect:-

Facebook: Emmanuel Ajala

Instagram: @ajalahighlife

Twitter: @Ajalahighlife