Premium9ja Media Drops 'the Champion' Gospel Mixtape Hosted By Dj Popnass ( @premium9ja, @meetebenezer )
Premium9ja Media presents one of the most powerful and earth shaking gospel mixtape titled ‘The Champion‘, hosted by DJ Popnass.
With so many beautiful and most recent songs, the gospel mixtape is titled THE CHAMPION because we are the winners despite the recent Covid-19 outbreak.
Some amazing tracks in the non-stop mixtape includes ‘Tasted of your Power‘ by Mercy Chinwo, ‘Abasi‘ by Emmanuel Inyang featuring Blessing Edem, ‘Father I Salute You‘ by BMC Melody Choir, ‘Oba‘ by Goodness Ibeh featuring Segun GClef and many others.
This will definitely take you to another realm as most of the songs are spirit-filled.
https://audiomack.com/premium9ja/song/the-champion-gospel-mixtape
Intro
1. PChux – No one else
2. BMC Melody Choir – Father i salute you
3. Dunsin Oyekan – Breathe
4. Frank Edwards – Me
5. Dr. TJ – You found me
6. Tonia Omoh – Na my time
7. Ruthy – Overcomers Praise
8. Sweetleke- By Grace
9. Emmanuel Inyang Ft. Blessing Edem – Abasi
10. Emem Baseda – None like you
11. Goodness Ibeh ft, Segun GClef- Oba
12. Nathaniel Bassey – The Champion
13. Mercy Chinwo – Tested of your power
14. GUC – All That Matters
15. BMC Melody Choir – Sometimes
16. Felix Junior – My All
Outro: Sweetleke- Holy Ghost