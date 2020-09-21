Zion Yetunde Are - Thou Art Worthy
The queen of trado-contemporary gospel music and vocal power house, Minister Zion Yetunde Are announced her debut EP in the course of the past week and she is serving us a single titled "THOU ART WORTHY" for an appetizer.
No matter the state of the world and our lives, especially at this time; GOD is worthy of our praise and adoration.
Minister Zion Yetunde Are teams up with super producer MR TIME to create this soul lifting sound.
Untagged Mp3: https://naijamp3s.com/uploads/tracks/get.php?file=645225724_323329514_785112646.mp3&title=Zion%20Yetunde%20Are%20-%20Thou%20Art%20Worthy.mp3
Download link:https://gospelloop.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Zion-Yetunde-Are-Thou-Art-Worthy.mp3
*Thou Art Worthy Lyrics*
Thou art worthy oh lord
To receive glory, honour and power
For thou hast created all things for thy pleasure
They are and well created
Halleluyah.
VERSE
Oh lord you are worthy to receive glory and honour
Because you are the creator of everything
Oh lord you are worthy of glory
LEAD VOCAL ADLIBS
I lift my hands and say you are worthy lord
To receive all glory and honour
Because you are the creator of everything
Oh lord
Let's take it a little bit higher halleluyah
It is you
Thou art worthy to receive my worship
The elders are casting their crowns at your feet oh GOD
And they cry holy holy holy
Yes you are, you are worthy
Because you are the creator of everything
I'm the work of your hands
You created me to worship you lord
We can't praise you enough
Almighty GOD
All hearing GOD
Clothed with fire and sun
King of kings and lord of lords
Oh lord you are worthy of glory
Come on and worship him
He's highly lifted
Oh lord
All trophies are laid at your feet oh GOD
you are worthy of glory
Halleluyah
VERSE 2
Because you are the creator of everything
Oh lord you are worthy of glory
LAST VERSE
Oh lord oh lord oh lord
You are worthy of glory