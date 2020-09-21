Zion Yetunde Are - Thou Art Worthy

Listen to article

The queen of trado-contemporary gospel music and vocal power house, Minister Zion Yetunde Are announced her debut EP in the course of the past week and she is serving us a single titled "THOU ART WORTHY" for an appetizer.

No matter the state of the world and our lives, especially at this time; GOD is worthy of our praise and adoration.

Minister Zion Yetunde Are teams up with super producer MR TIME to create this soul lifting sound.

*Thou Art Worthy Lyrics*

Thou art worthy oh lord

To receive glory, honour and power

For thou hast created all things for thy pleasure

They are and well created

Halleluyah.

VERSE

Oh lord you are worthy to receive glory and honour

Because you are the creator of everything

Oh lord you are worthy of glory

LEAD VOCAL ADLIBS

I lift my hands and say you are worthy lord

To receive all glory and honour

Because you are the creator of everything

Oh lord

Let's take it a little bit higher halleluyah

It is you

Thou art worthy to receive my worship

The elders are casting their crowns at your feet oh GOD

And they cry holy holy holy

Yes you are, you are worthy

Because you are the creator of everything

I'm the work of your hands

You created me to worship you lord

We can't praise you enough

Almighty GOD

All hearing GOD

Clothed with fire and sun

King of kings and lord of lords

Oh lord you are worthy of glory

Come on and worship him

He's highly lifted

Oh lord

All trophies are laid at your feet oh GOD

you are worthy of glory

Halleluyah

VERSE 2

Because you are the creator of everything

Oh lord you are worthy of glory

LAST VERSE

Oh lord oh lord oh lord

You are worthy of glory