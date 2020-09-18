Lyrics Video & Audio: Topage – Way

Listen to article

Nigeria’s Afrobeats versatile song writer, award winning hit making music producer, model, actor and afro pop singing sensation known as TopAge rides out with the official lyric music video for “WAY”, off his latest trending project titled “HILL” the (EP). This astounding new extended play which comprises of 6 ear-pleasing tracks like Far, Mami, Way, No Air, Mowey and Good Life. HILL talks about important issues such love, life and the things around us and the records currently buzzing the airwaves, topping charts, rock speakers and airwaves nationwide.

The production acclaim goes to TopAge and “HILL” is available on all the platforms for streaming and downloads. Listen, request, enjoy and share your thoughts below.

Get connected with Top Age on Twitter @topageofficial and Instagram @topageofficial

https://cloudup.com/files/iKgIbFkz2-8/download

