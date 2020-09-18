TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

September 18, 2020 | Music News

Kddo (kiddominant) Releases Music Video For Ewallet Featuring Cassper Nyovest

By Donnett, Jim
Lagos, Friday 18 September – Award-winning hitmaker and music craftsman, KDDO (formerly Kiddominant) has premiered the official music video to his South Afrobeat-inspired smash hit, eWallet.

KDDO’s penchant for creating monster hits was replicated with the release for eWallet, which became a defining moment in his musical career having launched out successfully as a solo artist. While the song continues its continental stride with 1million+ streams now locked in across digital platforms, KDDO ups the ante with a spanking new visual for the summer jam that features South African star, Cassper Nyovest.

The music video shot in Los Angeles finely highlights the performances of KDDO and Cassper; it also represents the panache lifestyle of African upper west-siders as directed by Chris Simon. Plus legworkers better get ready as the music video comes unleashed with a brand new dance that you will absolutely love.

Click here to watch the "eWallet" music video.


