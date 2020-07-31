Favour Olugunwa Returns With A New Single Titled: “if You Believe”

Listen to article

With the debut release of “Ayomide” a few weeks ago, 14 years old Nigerian – Georgia based Gospel Singer Favour Olugunwa, makes a return with a release of a new single titled: “If You Believe”

“If You Believe” is a song for those that are losing hope, a song for those giving up, and a song for those losing hope and faith as well. Not just that, but it’s a song for even those keeping their heads held high. To remind each and every one of you that no matter what you have been through, what you are going through, or what you will go through, you should have faith and don’t give up on God, ’cause he sure won’t give up on you.

“I’ve noticed a lot in the world we live in today and so many situations involving people giving up on themselves, struggling with various complexes and low self-esteem that leads to extreme depression and other things, but I can ensure you that this song will heal your heart ” – Favour Olugunwa stated.

Favour Olugunwa is an emerging Nigerian rooted gospel artist based in Atlanta, Georgia. This new and young artist is going on the wings of making a positive impact through her music.

“If You Believe” by Favour Olugunwa was produced by Dotun Igila, Executive Producer: Ibukunoluwa Olugunwa

Follow Favour Olugunwa on Instagram @favourolugunwa and Twitter @favourolugunwah and Subscribe to her YouTube channel FavourOlugunwa

Stream, Download, and Share with your friends

STREAM | DOWNLOAD

Lyrics: If You Believe by Favour Olugunwa

If your losing trust or faith

Don’t give up there is a way

All you gotta do is to be saved

Then he’ll keep you safe

When you think that all is lost

Don’t forget you’re why he fought

All the ways that you’ve been taught

Don’t be what your not

Cause when you think all is gone

He is just getting started

When everything seems like it’s wrong

Don’t cry, he is right there

If you believe that he is true

If you believe there is nothing he cannot do

Then he’ll be there for you

If you believe that he is true

If you believe there is nothing he cannot do

Then he’ll be there for you

Don’t give up or lose your path

Don’t forget he’s where you’re at

Keep walking make sure that you don’t look back

And you’ll be on track

Whatever you ask, you shall receive

It’ll only work when you believe

I know there’s something that you need

And he’ll help you proceed

Cause when you think all is gone

He is just getting started

When everything feels like it’s wrong

Don’t cry, he is right there

If you believe in his power and grace

If you believe that he is true

If you believe there is nothing he cannot do

Then he’ll be there for you

If you believe in his power and grace

If you believe that he is true

If you believe there is nothing he cannot do

Then he’ll be there for you

He’ll be there

He’ll be there when you’re down and out

He’ll be there

He’ll be there when there is no food on your table

He’ll be there

He’ll be there in the midnight hour

He’ll be there

Yes he can, yes he will, he’ll be there, he’ll be there

He’ll be there

He’ll be there

If you believe in his power and grace

If you believe that he is true

If you believe there is nothing he cannot do

Then he’ll be there for you

If you believe in his power and grace

If you believe that he is true

If you believe there is nothing he cannot do

Then he’ll be there for you