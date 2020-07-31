Favour Olugunwa Returns With A New Single Titled: “if You Believe”
With the debut release of “Ayomide” a few weeks ago, 14 years old Nigerian – Georgia based Gospel Singer Favour Olugunwa, makes a return with a release of a new single titled: “If You Believe”
“If You Believe” is a song for those that are losing hope, a song for those giving up, and a song for those losing hope and faith as well. Not just that, but it’s a song for even those keeping their heads held high. To remind each and every one of you that no matter what you have been through, what you are going through, or what you will go through, you should have faith and don’t give up on God, ’cause he sure won’t give up on you.
“I’ve noticed a lot in the world we live in today and so many situations involving people giving up on themselves, struggling with various complexes and low self-esteem that leads to extreme depression and other things, but I can ensure you that this song will heal your heart ” – Favour Olugunwa stated.
Favour Olugunwa is an emerging Nigerian rooted gospel artist based in Atlanta, Georgia. This new and young artist is going on the wings of making a positive impact through her music.
“If You Believe” by Favour Olugunwa was produced by Dotun Igila, Executive Producer: Ibukunoluwa Olugunwa
Lyrics: If You Believe by Favour Olugunwa
If your losing trust or faith
Don’t give up there is a way
All you gotta do is to be saved
Then he’ll keep you safe
When you think that all is lost
Don’t forget you’re why he fought
All the ways that you’ve been taught
Don’t be what your not
Cause when you think all is gone
He is just getting started
When everything seems like it’s wrong
Don’t cry, he is right there
If you believe that he is true
If you believe there is nothing he cannot do
Then he’ll be there for you
If you believe that he is true
If you believe there is nothing he cannot do
Then he’ll be there for you
Don’t give up or lose your path
Don’t forget he’s where you’re at
Keep walking make sure that you don’t look back
And you’ll be on track
Whatever you ask, you shall receive
It’ll only work when you believe
I know there’s something that you need
And he’ll help you proceed
Cause when you think all is gone
He is just getting started
When everything feels like it’s wrong
Don’t cry, he is right there
If you believe in his power and grace
If you believe that he is true
If you believe there is nothing he cannot do
Then he’ll be there for you
If you believe in his power and grace
If you believe that he is true
If you believe there is nothing he cannot do
Then he’ll be there for you
He’ll be there
He’ll be there when you’re down and out
He’ll be there
He’ll be there when there is no food on your table
He’ll be there
He’ll be there in the midnight hour
He’ll be there
Yes he can, yes he will, he’ll be there, he’ll be there
He’ll be there
He’ll be there
If you believe in his power and grace
If you believe that he is true
If you believe there is nothing he cannot do
Then he’ll be there for you
If you believe in his power and grace
If you believe that he is true
If you believe there is nothing he cannot do
Then he’ll be there for you