Cuppy Unveils Artwork For "original Copy"

International Disc Jockey and phenomenal producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as Cuppy has unveiled the artwork to her hotly anticipated debut album, Original Copy.

She went on social media to share the news with her fans this morning with a post on instagram that read; "ORIGINAL COPY 🧁🎶 Official Album Artwork! #ToCuppyThisTune"

This was after she teased her fans yesterday with another post on her instagram page that read; "You were born an original... Don't die a copy".

Who would you like to see featured on Cuppy's debut album?