Official Nigerian Gospel Music Top 10 Chart: Fast Rising Singer Yadahtakes The Spotlight With "onye Inaputara"

Fast rising Gospel music minister Yadah has topped the June edition of the Official Nigerian Gospel Music Top 10 Chart, compiled by The International Association of Christian Media Practitioners [IACMP], with her wavemaking recent single titled "Onye Inaputara."

With +18K views on the music video released on the 12th of June and an overwhelming number of votes from 54 Nigerian Gospel music blogs all across the nation, add to the nods from IACMP Top 10 Chart Panelists, the Abuja based Gospel artiste has whisked the spot off Dunsin Oyekan's "At All Cost," which dropped 6 steps to the Number 7 spot, for the month of June.

"Obinasom," by Mercy Chinwo, Ada Ehi's "Fix My Eyes On You" featuring Sinach and GUC's "All That Matters," all made their way back to the chart in order of mention due to recent demands and the vacuole created by lack of stronger contenders for the month. "'All That Matters" by GUC pushed "On God" by Eben a step down from the number 4 spot which the single held last month.

See Complete Chart Below

1. Yadah - Onye Inaputara

2. Mercy Chinwo - Obinasom

3. Ada Ehi - Fix My Eyes on You

4. GUC - All that Matters

5. Eben - On God

6. Frank Edwards - Believers Anthem

7. Dunsin Oyekan - At All Cost

8. Sammie Okposo - Nobody Can

9. Samsong - My Life Belongs to You

10. Jimmy D Psalmist - I Need You

The IACMP Official Nigerian Gospel Music Top 10 Chart uses popular votes from about 54 Gospel music blogs & online radio stations all over Nigeria, online music statistics such as charts from Gospel music blogs all over Nigeria. Also views, downloads, streams, external Gospel music charts and the decision of 2 panels (a 4-man and a 6-man panel) as criteria to determine the song that makes the monthly chart. The chart is the most credible Gospel music chart in Nigeria.

