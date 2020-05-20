Video: Chris Shalom & Wordbreed | Wordbreed Worship Service (live)

Listen to article

Gospel music minister Chris Shalom and the Wordbreed Worship Group serenade the atmosphere with worship, necessary in these times, as the world thrives despite the global challenges.

Simply tagged "Wordbreed Worship Service," the 25 minutes long visual is unrestrained, lavish worship, it is a time of fellowship and intimacy at the feet of the Master.

Your home will be filled with an overwhelming presence, powerful enough to interrupt every evil and manipulative agenda. God's presence and glory inhabits the whole earth (Psalms 72:19), and the glory of the Lord shall fill your house as you worship. You will be changed and transformed forever.

Earlier in the year, Chris Shalom had released a powerful message with the audio and video of the song titled "Jesus," Released in February, the addictive worship song proclaims the power God has given to his son, Jesus Christ.

Be transformed by the spirit, into the realm of glory, as you stream the "Wordbreed Worship Service"

Watch Video Below:

