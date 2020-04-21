Natacha Reacts To Blackmailers' Release Of Her Nude Photos

Listen to article

Natacha Akide also known as Tacha, the controversial former housemate at the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, has expressed shock at the hate and bitterness she has to deal with every day while reacting to the photoshopped nude photos a blackmailer sent to her.

The reality TV star shared the photos via her social media on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

It was gathered the same blackmailer reached out to popular on-air personality, Toke Makinwa who also shared the pictures on her Instagram.

According to Tacha, she woke up to messages from her team drawing her attention to the mail from the blackmailer.

“You’re trying to have a good day, you wake up to messages from your team telling you to check your mail, you check your mail only to find this!! I have to deal with evil demeaning DMS every day!!! Every ******* day!” she captioned the photos.

“Talking about “we will publish them?” Publish what? Edited pictures? Publish pictures you edited? And I and my team should feel threatened? Broken heart. The hate I deal with, I pray for strength!!.



You're trying to have a good day, you wake up to messages from your team telling you to check your mail, you check your mail only to find this!! I have to deal with evil demeaning dms everyday!!! Every ******* day! pic.twitter.com/6Mul58K3Lb — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) April 21, 2020