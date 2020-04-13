Burundian Superstar "sat-b" Come-back With A Hip Hopvideo - Izina (name)

Listen to article

The multi-talented Artiste come-back with a Hip Hop bang.

Sat-B, whose name aptly means “Satellite of Buja,” is perhaps the leading artist on the Burundian musical revival scene right now and one of the most exciting figures of Afrobeat to hail from East Africa.

Sat-B’s songs in Kirundi & English are extremely danceable without being repetitive or cloying. Meanwhile, his charisma and many-hued talent are reflected in bright, polished music videos that Sat-B creates in collaboration with the leading video directors from the area. He recently decided to experiment and try some old style of Hip Hop “IZINA”, so it’s exciting to see where this musician will go next.

The song was produced by Dj Korona & Yogo Beat

Video shot and Directed by Kent-P in Burundi

