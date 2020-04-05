Funke Akindele Arrested By Police For Flouting Lockdown Order In Lagos

Listen to article

Nollywood superstar and producer, Funke Akindele – popularly known as Jenifa, has been arrested for hosting a party that defied Lagos State Government’s restriction orders in lieu of COVID-19 pandemic.

Akindele was arrested on Sunday for hosting the party on Saturday in honour of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz, a singer which attracted music artistes such as Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley.

The party, from the videos released, attracted more than the permissible guests in line with the restriction order to contain the pandemic.

Lagos Police spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed arrest of the actress.

In a statement on Sunday evening, he said: “Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location.

“Funke Akindele was arrested. Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.”