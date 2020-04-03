Check Out This Fresh Music: 'Boys must chop girls must shop'

Listen to article

Olaedo Handel Anyanwu, popularly known as Laedo is a Nigerian, native of Amaraku in Isiala Mbano L.G.A Imo-state born on the 7th of March, 1992 into the family of Kingsley ‘Dallas’ Anyanwu, a renowned songwriter and lead singer of ‘Sweet Breeze’ music group.

He is a graduate of University of Benin and holds a bachelor of science degree in Biochemistry. He is richly endowed with the gifts of singing, songwriting and music production and will forever be grateful to God Almighty.

"It is my utmost pleasure to present to you my new song titled "Boys Must Chop Girls Must Shop". This is my own way of encouraging you to be hopeful no matter any circumstance. We all know that food and clothing are basic human needs and pray that we do not lack any of these while we are alive.

'Boys must chop girls must shop' is available on all online music platforms so feel very free to listen to it as many times as possible, share with as many people as possible and make as many videos as you can, It is all yours.

"You can connect with me on all social media platforms: @olaedohandel and subscribe to my youtube channel": Olaedo Handel

For easy access,

Use this Link: Download