Mayokun, Niniola, Teni, Peruzzi, Others Perform As Mtv Base Takes Over Island Block Party

On Saturday, February 29, the music, entertainment and lifestyle powerhouse, MTV Base, took over the month’s edition of Island Block Party to celebrate its anniversary with a concert. The concert, which was held at the Lekki Special Event Center, had in attendance some of the heavyweights in the music and entertainment industry. It was a night of thrilling fun, and non-stop excitement for music and entertainment lovers as MTV Base marked fifteen years of showcasing African music to the world and providing platforms for African talents to be recognised.

The MTV Base and Island Block Party rave, anchored by hypemen, BollyLomo, and Tolu Daniels, featured performances from top musicians Mayokun, Teni, Niniola, Peruzzi, CDQ, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Ckay, Buju and Slimcase among others.

With over 6,000 party-goers in attendance, the concert featured everything from dance competitions to fun games, music performances and many more enjoyable activities. It was a night of exhilarating fun, and non-stop excitement as the DJs and performing artistes thrilled fans to exciting tunes and melodies.

Commenting on the event, the Country Manager, VCN Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, said: “At MTV Base, we sit in the heart of youthful culture, we have been able to build a bond with our audiences. Fifteen years in this industry is no easy feat, and we are grateful for all the support that we have received from our viewers over the years. It was therefore imperative for us to ensure that we partnered this event to give our audiences the complete MTV Base experience that they have come to know and love.”

MTV Base began the month-long celebration with a series of activities that included a panel session and the MTV Base takeover of Capital Block Party in Abuja, as well as a bus and signage take over in Lagos. The bus takeover saw the entertainment giant offer free rides to commuters in Lagos for 3 days on MTV Base branded BRT and danfo buses.

Other celebrities in attendance at the Lagos rave of the MTV Base Day celebration included DJ Spinall, Skales, DJ Xclusive, DJ Sose, N6, Crayon, DRB and VJs Dada Boy Ehiz, Sammy Walsh, Nenny B amongst many others.

You can catch a full show of the celebrations in Abuja and Lagos on Wednesday, 4th and 11th March respectively, by 8pm on both days.

Launched on 22 February 2005, MTV Base is MTV’s first dedicated channel for the African market and features the continent’s broadest mix of contemporary artists and music genres. The channel combines African and international music genres relevant to young African viewers. For more, follow @mtvbasewest on all social media platforms.