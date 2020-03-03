Listen to article

Fast rising Afrobeat sensation, CADET BOI, is out with another sonorous hit single titled “Life”, the talented artiste sings about life in a new school fusion, laced with a powerful lyrical depth

Cadet Boi features the BOLENBE Crooner, popularly known as Daboy, to unleash his first single of the year and this is certainly going to to rock the radiosphere and CLUBS DJS FAVORITE.

Life was produced, mixed and mastered by the legendary sound engineer and producer “STRINGS”

Download, watch and share

Untagged Download Link 1:

https://cldup.com/QzHOSK6bpB.mp3

Untagged Download Link 2:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/434545

Site Link:

https://www.360naijahits.com.ng/download-mp3/music-cadet-boi-ft-daboy-life/

YouTube Link: