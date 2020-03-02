Listen to article

After a successful release of his latest hit single titled Bololo, Shehu Mika'il Abdullahi popularly known as Shay3, follows up instantly with another mesmerizing sizzling single titled “Better Better”

Shay3 who started his early life in Kaduna, had his primary and secondary education in Lagos before establishing a record label which he also doubles as the music head

“Better Better” is a follow up to his latest hit single, Bololo, and if you love Bololo, you will surely fall head over heels for this one. Shay3 follows up with a strong visual to “Better Better”

Download, watch, comment and share

Untagged Download Link 1:

https://cldup.com/nC90BWbRUW.mp3

Untagged Download Link 2:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/434323

YouTube Link:



Site Link:

https://www.360naijahits.com.ng/download-mp3/music-shay3-better-better-shehu_shay3-2/