Teni, Daddy Showkey, Victor AD, Seyi Law, DJ Neptune, Others ToPerform At Nigeria Defence " The Unsung Heroes Concert"

The Nigeria Defense Headquarters is set to host the maiden edition of "Tribute To Our Troops - The Unsung Heroes Concert". The concert will be hosted in Abuja at the main bowl of the National Stadium on the 11th of January, 2020. This was made known newsmen via a statement signed by Rear Admiral NJ Bala for the Chief of Defense Staff.

According to the statement, the "Tribute To Our Troops - The Unsung Heroes Concert", has been organized to enhance public confidence and trust in the Nigeria Military, through musical concerts, corporate social responsibility and a visit to the troops at the Theater by selected musical stars.

The concert will be having loud performances and presentations from 30musical artists, 10comedians, 4Master of the ceremony, 3Disc Jockeys, and entertainers from across Nigeria. Some of the performing Arts are, popular billionaire crooner, Teni, DJ Neptune, Daddy Showkey, Seyi Law, Victor AD amongst others.

The forthcoming "Tribute To Our Troops - The Unsung Heroes Concert" has been described as one that is solely initiated to celebrate Nigeria's Fallen Heroes, who laid their lives on the line to ensure the peace, progress and unity which the nation enjoys today.

The most anticipated TTOT2020, The Unsung Heroes Concert will be having the reputable and distinguished presence of top Nigeria celebrities, Public services office holders, government Expatriates, Nollywood stars, high profile personalities and renowned CEOs across Nigeria and beyond. It is indeed an event no one would like to miss. The event is packaged by Defense Headquarters in partnership with 360 Degrees Entertainment Limited and supported by Amity Global Network.