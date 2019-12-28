First photos of American Rapper Future as he arrives Lagos for #FutureLiveinLagos on December 29

Listen

Grammy award-winning rapper Future has landed in Lagos, Nigeria to perform for the first time at his headline concert tagged ‘Future Live in Lagos’ on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island.

The rapper is currently at Eko Hotel and Suites alongside his band members.

Future, who recently dropped his seventh studio album, The WIZRD, has a large fan base in Nigeria which can be traced back since the release of his debut studio album, Magnified and other smashing hits such as ‘Mask off’ and ‘Turn on the lights'.

Future Live in Lagos is organized by TEC, and tickets to the event are available on Nairabox.

See first photos of Future in Lagos, Nigeria below: