Atiku, Sen Abbo, Hon. Namdas, Hon. Nyampa, Dr Chagwa, Others Receives Humanitarian Awards in Adamawa Achievers Awards

Adamawa's most anticipated award of the year, the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards (ACAA2019) was held on Saturday, December, 21st.

The 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards which took place at the Lelewal Hotel and Suites in Yola, was full of glitz and glamour, as popular Nigerian Senators, celebs turned up looking all elegant and classy.

Great performances made the night a truly engaging and entertaining one, in any case, the night was not just about performances, but also it was a night to remunerate creativity, innovation, leadership, expertise, and humanitarianism.

The ACAA2019 kicked off with a red carpet at about 3 PM while dignitaries were arriving and colouring the event with their beautiful smiles.

Fashionista and TV host, Rejoyze K'nan and Northern Nigeria's most celebrated comedian, TUJENS hosted the 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards, which is formerly known as the Adamawa Entertainment Awards (ADEA).

Those honoured at the event, although conspicuously absent include His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for “Award for influence and philanthropist of the decade”, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani for “Mirror of the Society”, Senator Ishaku Abbo for “Beacon of Hope Award”, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe for the “Award of Excellence in Recovery & Peace Building”, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako for the “Most Outstanding Senator (2018/19)”, Hon. Abdulrazak S. Namdas for the “Most Outstanding Rep Member 2019”, Hon. Zachariah D. Nyampa for the “Politician of the Year” and other honorary awards including; Dr Bitrus F. Chagwa for “Dynamic Personality of the Year”, Leader Leneke for the “Award of Excellence in Productivity”, Dr John Ngamsa for the “Entertainment Philanthropist of the Decade”, Mrs Aisha Yusuf Ishaku for “Female Entrepreneur of the Year”, Randy Radeno Haniel for “Inspiration of the Year”.

Others are, Amy Gaman for the “Humanitarian Ambassador of the Year”, Blessing Peter for “Youth & Women Advocate of the Year”, Favour Goodluck Christopher for the “Humanitarian Queen of the Year”.

Corporate bodies awarded included North East Innovation Hub for the “Innovation for Change Award”, and Labondo Discovery Hub for the “Corporate Impact Award”.

Various awards were given to the different artist for their works within the year in review, including some media channels.

Check out the full list of winners under the voting categories below.

1. Female Artiste of the Year

a. Fraggie

b. Stacy

c. Thravia

d. Thravee Enson

e. Micel Jarvis

f. Tesh

2. Male Artiste of the Year

a. Sayah Anthony

b. Zirra - WINNER

c. JOEVAN

d. Lord Benlee

e. TKlex

f. Mickey D Viper

g. 1P

h. Gideon David

3. Gospel Song of the Year

a. Lord Benlee

b. ND James

c. Maxyflex

d. Sayah Anthony

e. Elisha Bello - WINNER

f. GWills

g. Gideon David

4. Trado Song of the Year

a. Albasheer Ismail

b. MargiBoi

c. JReal

d. 1P

e. Ado Daukaka

f. Bashman

g. Gideon David - WINNER

5. Music Producer of the Year

a. Royaltee Beatz

b. TKlex

c. GWills

d. GBen

e. Big Benny - WINNER

6. Song of the Year

a. Lilkadi

b. JOEVAN

c. Lord Benlee

d. Maxyflex

e. IBEE

f. Mickey D Viper - Made in Adamawa

g. 1P - Girl Child (WINNER)

h. Phils Emjay

i. Zirra

7. Music Video of the Year

a. TKlex - Yar Kano WINNER

b. Elzz - Temperature

c. Jurica - Fine Girl

d. Casmel Ft. Buzex - Miracle

e. Jreal - Nana

f. Richard Sojah - Sujada

8. Arewa Artiste of the Year

a. BOC Madaki (Honored, Non-Voting)

9. King of Comedy

a. MC Parrot (Honored, Non-Voting)

10. Video Director of the Year

a. One Click - WINNER

b. Director Sems

c. Willis Creations

11. Next rated

a. Wizdokto

b. Marakberry MK

c. Flablaiss

d. Kedon Makaveli

e. Bolskid Maestro

f. Jaycloud - WINNER

12. TV Station of The Year

a. TV Gotel

b. ATV Yola

c. Viewer TV

13. Radio Station of the Year

a. FM Gotel - WINNER

b. ABC Yola

c. Fombina FM

14. News Blog of the Year

a. The Periscope Global

b. News Rendezvous

c. TG News

d. Fombina Times

e. Arewa Cool Music - WINNER

f. Naths Blog

g. Mubi Xclusives

h. The News Hawk

i. The Almajiri Nigeria

j. Hookup TV Blog

15. Fashion House of the Year

a. Liyastic Stitches

b. Seth Designs - WINNER

16. Makeup Artist of the Year

a. Beauty by Bee

b. Shelz Makeup - WINNER

c. Tilas Beauty