Cuppy and friends shut down Cactus on the Roof December Edition in Lagos!

Last weekend Cuppy turned up the heat for Detty December as she hosted her hugely anticipated tropical rooftop party series “Cactus on the Roof” at the Wings complex in Victoria Island, Lagos. It was a full house at Cactus as the party-loving people came out to play, there were also appearances from other top celebrities and ex-Big Brother Naija housemates like Broda Shaggi, VJ Adams, DJ Xclusive, DJ Caise, Paul O, Mike, Mercy Lambo, Ike, Khafi, Ghedoni and a host of others. Cuppy was definitely giving the best vibes with her DJ line up with the legendary DJ Neptune, DJ prince, Mercedes Benson, and Paranomal DJ all delivering top-notch sets!

It’s a Merry Christmas from Cuppy as she signs off on a great 2019 so far. Cactus on the Roof is heading to Accra on the 29th of December, you don't want to miss it! Cactus on the Roof is proudly supported by Pepsi and Moet & Chandon.