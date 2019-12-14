Duncan Mighty Abducted By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri

Unknown gunmen have allegedly beaten and whisked away popular singer Duncan Mighty in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

This was disclosed by Nigerian nightlife king, Cubana Chief Priest in a distress post he made on his Instagram page few hours ago.

Cubana Chief Priest said the musician was allegedly beaten and picked up by gunmen to an unknown location.

The celebrity man stated that the incident occurred in Owerri after several gunshots were allegedly fired.

He wrote, “Duncan Mighty beaten n picked up by unknown gunmen in Owerri after numerous gunshots. Pray for Duncan Mighty”

This comes after months that the musician raised an alarm over threats to his life while begging former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to take back the money he gave to him to record a song.