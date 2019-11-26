“TEFFEST IS CALLING!” Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Craig Fenton, Ali Baba, Ayo Subair to lead TEFFEST speakers on November 29th

Africa’s first entertainment business festival of its kind berths. The Entertainment Fair and Festival is the industry’s most important event of the year. The annual festival envisioned to merge possibilities in the business of entertainment and opportunities with the showcase of the very best of African Entertainment and innovation to the World and present current world-class innovations around entertainment to and in Africa.

TEFFEST tagged “Entertainment is Life” is scheduled for the 29th of November, 2019 at the Podium, Lekki Lagos Nigeria will line up of activities to include panel discussions, fair/exhibition, pitches for investment/mentorship, the summit for younger and older entertainers, award ceremony and a closing concert. This is a call to sign up to attend the fair and festival - click here.

The festival will see a beautiful setup that will accompany the festival’s reliant on substance from all stakeholders involved with an organic moment of collaboration and support. Furthermore, the programming throughout the event will be consistently reminiscent of the elements highlighted above: of the entertainment industry’s growth and current ability to take both social and financial command. Such motivations will not be in limited quantities, and they would set the tone for a serious unpacking of Black excellence and its prime hallmark: opportunity.

For those in other industries, it will be an eye-opening experience connecting the dots on how all other industries service, improve, relate to, and work with entertainment in Nigeria and on the continent.

TEFFEST’s exhibitors and stakeholders are leaders and most innovative in their business categories and various industries with over twelve (12) speakers, three (3) moderators including TEFFEST special guest and Google's Director of Strategy and Ops Craig Fenton, African star actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade- Ekiende; ace comedian Ali Baba; Lagos state tax boss Ayo Subair, AGN President Emeka Rollas, label executive Idris Olorunnimbe, actor Alex Ekubo and a host of others.

“Now more than ever we need to own our entertainment and culture, even with recognition from across the globe from the likes of the Oscars and Grammys” said Chief convener Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. “At TEFFEST, we will empower young people with sessions on the issues they care about. From entrepreneurship and economic empowerment to social justice, we’ll have the provocative conversations not happening anywhere else. With the support of industry and friends, we will provide perspective on entertainment that could only come from industry veterans committed to our future.”

Awards will be handed to game changers in the creative and business space. TEFFEST is indeed the hub of business for African Entertainment.

Fair and networking

The Fair will include a mix of expert-led seminars, interactive panel sessions and peer-to-peer networking conference designed to equip attendees with relevant use cases and best practices on a variety of business-impacting issues and trends in engagement, customer acquisition and retention, investor communications, public relations and more.

TEFFEST is:

Summit:

It begins with essential seminars, sessions with key players beyond the entertainment industry. Speakers and moderators include Malik Afegbua, bISOLA aiyeola, Preety Okafor, Ali Baba, Ayo Subair, Uzoma Onwuchekwa, Jude Odinkonigbo, Uche Nwuka, Simeon Okoduwa, Idris Olorunnimbe, Kenneth Erikume, Captain E, Emeka Rollas, Alex Ekubo and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

Pitch: Mentorship and access to Finance

With the November 27th deadline for pitch deck submission from enterpreneurs, TEFFEST will provide the opportunity for entertainment entrepreneurs to secure funding from angel investors, providing a once-in-a-lifetime mentorship and essential support for growth and expansion. Pitch decks are expected on or before the 27th of November via email to: [email protected]

Exhibition: access to Market

Five thousand festival attendees are expected, providing a market for vendors and exhibitors. Want to Showcase your Business or Product to About 2000 Diverse Fun Loving people, Entertainers or Just Simply Friends of the industry? Teffest2019 is the Fair for you to position your Business irrespective of your industry * RealEstate, * medicine, * Legal, * insurance, * Travel, *Hospitality, * Cosmetics, * Beauty, * Security, * Finance, *Gadgets, * Tech to Celebrity merchandising.

Recognition:

TEFFEST will celebrate key figures in creative and business space on the continent.

Closing concert

The day will come to a crescendo at a silent disco party with Captain E, DJ Casper Sandra and Benie Macaulay helming the affairs and providing feel-good music to dance and set the mood.

More information about the event and registration can be found on the TEFFEST website: www.teffest.com

To enter the event, register for FREE on teffest.com/registration and keep up with updates, announcements and more via the official social media channels below:

The Entertainment Fair and Festival

Date: 29th November

Kick off time: 8AM

Venue: The Podium Lekki 124 T. F. Kuboye Rd, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.