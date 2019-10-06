Mercy wins BBNaija 2019

Mercy has emerged winner of Big Brother Naija 2019 TV reality show.

She becomes the first female to win the BBNaija competition beating fellow housemates Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi to win the coveted grand prize worth N60 million.

After 99 days of excitement, intrigues, suspense and nail biting drama, Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season came to a rousing end at the final live eviction show on Sunday night.

From the five finalists in the house, Mike and Frodd emerged first and second runner ups, while Omashola and Seyi came fourth and fifth respectively.

Mercy joins the ranks of Efe and Miracle, both of whom are winners of BBNaija seasons two and three respectively.

The live show extravaganza marked the finale of the show’s fourth edition and also featured high-energy performances from award-winning artistes Tiwa Savage, M.I and Patoraking with DJ Obi and DJ SSnatch entertaining the crowd.

Big Brother Naija season four was sponsored by Bet9ja.