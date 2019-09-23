Highlights from Blaqbonez’s Video Premiere at CCX Lagos

From an entertainment perspective, there aren’t many surer bets in the Nigerian music industry than Blaqbonez at the moment. Between the artist’s unconventional style, and non-stop shenanigans and mischief, there is almost always a reason to pay attention to 100 Crowns’ eccentric rapper. Fresh off his Admiralty walk, and “Shut Up” single release, the artist hosted a viewing party at CCX Lagos, for his “Shut Up” music video – to be released on Tuesday, 23 September, 2019.

Flanked by snazzy ornaments, and perched under purple neon lighting, guests at the release were treated to drinks, food, great music, and a rolodex of Blaqbonez’s videos, which were projected on a big screen. There were also a number of events including a Q&A session with Blaqbonez, during which, he discussed the creative process behind the single, as well as his views on the current state of hip-hop in Nigeria. The artist was also visibly in a pleasant mood, smiling throughout, and laughing with guests; even at one point joking that he was “The Best Comedian in Africa”, in addition to being the best rapper.

There were more than a few high-profile guests in attendance including Olori Supergal, Ckay, Joeboy, Oxlade, Joey Akan, Noble Igwe, Osagie Alonge and many more.

Check out some of the pictures from the screening, and listen to “Shut Up” below.