Korede Bello shows appreciation to Kisumu based artist Gabiro Mtu Necessary

Korede Bello appreciates Gabiro Mtu Necessary’s song ‘Kus Kus’

It is definitely a good time for budding artists like Gabiro Mtu Necessary to be singing and churning out hit after hit every now and then because the industry is no longer deceiving.

Coming from Kisumu city, Gabiro has always proven to be one fresh and clean gem among the rest by always going a step ahead to the top in one way or the other as seen recently when he threw a shot at Nigerian and Mavin Records superstar to check out his new song ‘Kus Kus’.

Apparently he got Korede’s attention and the response to his tweet is what made Gabiro grow his YouTube video from 2.2k views to 4.1k views and still counting. In his tweet the self-proclaimed Kisumu president says

Quoted tweet: https://twitter.com/koredebello/status/1170095630271811586

On the song, Gabiro's charming lyrical prowess is the star of the show, always delivered without a hint of strain. Lyrically, Gabiro mines a personal mood for inspiration, but contrasts the somber subject matter with a light and breezy delivery that will make you forget your worries in an instant — as long as you don't listen too closely to the lyrics. Equally, the Crizo Mzeyah visuals emphasise the simplicity, mixing in footage of random dancers with a hood-looking Gabiro and some imagery to maintain those contrasting themes.

Fronted by a captivating whistle melody and pulsating dancehal beat, "Kus Kus" puts forth a dominating sound from Gabiro. Full of charismatic verses and a fierce, brassy dance break that leads into the chanting choral refrain of "rata tat tudum,” he spends the track confidently expressing feelings of joy and rejoicing.

For years Gabiro has proven to us the power of social media collaboration and good will as seen many at times when he used social media to win a cause.

Watch ‘Kus Kus’ video below:

