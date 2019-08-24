TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

EXCLUSIVE! Why My First Marriage Failed - Monalisa Chinda-CokerFinally Recounts

By Isaac Oladipupo
In her latest tell-all interview with TopNaija.ng , Nolllywood actress Monalisa Chinda-Coker finally reveals the real reasons why her first marriage failed.

The star actress and TV host, who endured being battered for over five years by her daughter’s father, exclusively narrates the exact incident that led to fleeing her matrimonial home with her only daughter at midnight, and her eventual exit from the turbulent marriage.

FIRST PART

SECOND PART


