Another Double Eviction! Ella & Kim Oprah evicted from the BBNaija “Pepper Dem” House

Fans bid farewell to two more housemates at BBNaija’s Sunday Eviction Show

14 July 2019 - Big Brother Naija “Pepper dem” housemates Ella & Kim Oprah have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija show. Ella & Kim Oprah who were evicted on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 are the third & Fourth housemates to leave the house during the live Sunday night show.

Ella & Kim Oprah faced eviction alongside three other housemates, Mercy, Tacha & Sir Dee after being nominated by their fellow housemates on Monday night.

Earlier in the week, Frodd had the power to save himself and replace with another housemate of his choice because of the veto power card he won, he replaced himself with Mercy.

Evicted Housemates, Ella & Kim Oprah join other evicted housemates, Avala and Isilomo who were evicted after barely a week in the house.

The BBNaija live eviction show on Sunday also featured an energetic performance from Afro-House Queen, Niniola who thrilled the audience with her latest single ‘Boda Sadiq’ and other hit singles, ‘Designer’ and ‘Bana’ whilst DJ Big N thrilled the crowd as the night’s resident DJ.

There are now only 17 housemates still in the race to win the 30-million-naira cash and 60 million worth of prizes courtesy of Big Brother Naija. Viewers can now vote for their favourite housemate in the Big Brother Naija house via SMS by texting VOTE and the NAME of the HOUSEMATE to 32052 (SMS costs N30 for Nigeria only). Fans can also VOTE FOR FREE on the website and mobile site - africamagic.tv/bigbrother . With the all new MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps you, fans can GET additional 100 VOTES for their preferred housemate. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app today (available to subscribers in Nigeria) on your iOs or Android mobile app store.

Voting starts every Monday night at 7:30pm WAT; after the Nomination show and closes the following Thursday at 9pm WAT. Visit the website for more information.

