Photos: Falz stuns with strip tease at The Falz Experience 2

Lagos| Nigeria: Multi-talented entertainer, Falz held the second edition of his headline show last night and for one of his performances, Falz stunned fans by performing a strip tease.

He performed the strip tease on a seemingly shocked dancer who was eventually swapped out for award winning veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale.

The comedic performance had everyone on their feet as Sola owned the crowd.

The cinematic music concert was produced by Livespot 360 renowned for ground-breaking and out-of-town concepts, and Bahd Guys Entertainment, the record label founded by Falz.

The concert was held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos and featured artistes like Simi, YCee, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Dice Ailes, Skiibi, and Ice Prince, among others.

- PICTURES -