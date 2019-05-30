Falz Hints At A Big Surprise As “The Falz Experience II”  Approaches

Multi-talented Nigerian artiste, Falz has announced the return of his headline concert, The Falz Experience.

Set to hold on June 8, 2019 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, the Falz Experience is a one of a kind musical theatre show that showcases the unique sides of Falz the Bahd Guy, but this time with a twist.

After setting the bar so high in 2017, Falz sat 2018 out but it would seem the rapper is now ready to deliver yet another spectacular show.

The show tagged “The Falz Experience II” will get music lovers guessing what will happen at the upcoming event by engaging in conversations with Falz on social media with the hashtag #WhatWillFalzDo

The award-winning musician also announced that he has a special surprise for the concert goers.

While fans can only speculate as to what Falz’s big surprise(s) are, there are a couple of things they know for sure. On the top of that list is the fact that the show would start at exactly 8pm. Granted the fact that the show will be produced by Livespot 360, fans can also look forward to a breathtaking cinematic night of music and theatrics.

Early bird tickets for the show have sold out so one can expect that fans will definitely show up for the highly anticipated event in their numbers.

Tickets to The Falz Experience II can be purchased at NairaBox, Ariiyatickets & Afritickets.