New Music - Asa - The Beginning

ASA’s voice appears just as a soulmate that was gone for too long.« One of us must have a last say / Words like dagger we try to hurt each other » : These are the first words of the new single « The Beginning ». This double meaning song also announces the start of a new musical chapter for ASA. From the very start of the song, we remember all the reasons why we love the Nigerian songwriter : even with soft harmonies, the strength of emotions keep filtering through ASA’s voice. Her melodies fill the heart with words that can either comfort or « hurt like a dagger ». This first track announces an emotional rollercoaster, and it is just the beginning... Lyrics : Asa, Patrice Bart-Williams Music : Asa

