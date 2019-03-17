Introducing Rose May Alaba: The Alaba Who Sings

Rose May Alaba was born on May 26th, 1994, in Austria. She grew up in Vienna with her Filipino mother, Gina, Nigerian father, George and her older brother David, a professional footballer who plays for the giant German football club, Bayern Munich. Her father George Alaba, who was popularly known as Inferno dropped a massive hit back in the 1990s titled "Wishes for all". At the age of 8, she started taking piano lessons. After finishing elementary school, she took vocal lessons and began to find the passion for writing her own songs. Playing the piano wasn’t enough for her so she decided to learn how to play the guitar. Rose May later taught herself by the help of youtube how to play the guitar.

In 2011 she tried acting and took her chances by attending casting shows. She eventually joined a girl group called the BFFs. In 2013, the girl group decided to go their separate ways. Meanwhile, Rose May studied for 3 years at the acting school and successfully graduated.

In 2015 she released her first single “If all of this is you” as a solo artist. She had a rocky start, nevertheless, she took the time to figure out what kind of style she wants to have for the second single. One year later, she released her new single “Love me right” which was a totally different sound as she worked with another producer, Rodney Hunter, and it was a huge success - the fresh sound she brought to the table made it to the #1 on the Austrian iTunes Charts for almost 4 weeks.

In 2017, The Coca Cola asked Rose May to write the unified song “Can you feel it” for the Special Olympics World Games 2017.

As months went by Rose May started working on a new project with a Songwriter from Germany, named Menno Reyntjes. They wrote a song together titled "Take Your Time" produced by Boris Fleck.

Working with different artists and producers she discovered the love for afrobeats which led to her latest single where she collides pop music & afrobeats called "My Love (sabi o)", produced by Adrian Louis & Sovida Beatz written by Rose May Alaba. She recently collaborated with Mayorkun and producer Kiddominant on her new single titled "50/50", which went on to the top of Nigerian and on Nigerian iTunes Charts.

Rose May Alaba plans to release more singles in Nigeria this year with the aim of emulating Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay who have come in from diaspora and made a name for themselves in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

