58 minutes ago | Music News
Exclusive Burundi, Best Life Music Is Hitting Again With Nkuyakuya Inft Mb Data
Best life Music is hitting again. They are known to never decieve their audience and now they are going to gift the public a song that is sure going to be rotating in their playlist. Featuring MB Data, an upcoming Burundian artist, the "NkuyaKuya" was made to be a hitsong and the video to be a romance of green nature and fashion. Audio produced by Amir, Video directed by Kent-P in Burundi - Bujumbura.
This should be the song that opened the year.
