Anto Lecky Pays Tribute To Chimamanda Adichie, Genevieve Nnaji, And More For International Women’s Day.

In honour of International Women’s Day this year, Anto Lecky is paying homage to some incredible Nigerian women. The media personality and entrepreneur recreated famous photos of Nigerian female icons, some very popular, while others may be lesser known, but are deserving of the same reverence.

According to Anto, “Even though women deserve to be celebrated every single day, International Women’s Day is a perfect time to remember the contributions women make to our society. The women I chose to recreate are Nigerian heroes, across many industries, proving that women excel in many fields.”

“I am using an all-female crew to execute this project to demonstrate one of the themes for International Women’s Day, #BalanceForBetter; to allow up and coming professionals showcase their talents and to prove that women are as skilled as men.”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: Teacher, political campaigner, women's rights activist

Chioma Ajunwa: Nigeria’s only individual Olympic gold medalist

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Novelist, Writer of short stories, and non-fiction

Ameyo Adadevoh: Physician who lost her life while curbing the spread of Ebola Virus in Nigeria

Mo Abudu: Media mogul, Human Resources Management Consultant, and Venture Capitalist.

Tiwa Savage: Singer, Songwriter and Actress

Genevieve Nnaji: Actress, Producer and Director

Nike Davies-Okundaye: Batik and Textile Designer, Art Educator, Philanthropist

Kemi Adetiba: Director and Filmmaker

Linda Ikeji: Blogger, Writer, Media Entrepreneur.

Credits

Creative direction: @room22agency

Photography: @demorjstudios

Cinematography: @fegographer

Hair styling: @florastyles

Hair Brand: @creamyshair

Gele Tying: @michibeautylounge

Makeup: @pressyclassic

Costume styling: @ikwu.loveth

Bead Accessories: @fibeads

Creative Assistant: @gwealth66

Graphic Design: @voss_graphics