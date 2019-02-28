Davido, Adesua Etomi-wellington And Ik Osakioduwa Bag Nominations At Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2019
Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) at a media press conference announced the host and nominees for the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs) along with a first-time Nickelodeon KCA nomination livestream event across Nickelodeon’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and channels. The Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards will air on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308) at 5:00pm on Sunday 24 March 2019.
Alex Okosi Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) commented, “The Nickelodeon brand in Africa is all about empowering children on the continent and Nickelodeon KCA provides a platform for them to celebrate their favourite stars. Congratulations to all the nominees that are representing our continent at this global event which unites children with fun, slime and laughter.”
The two effervescent stars that make up the Nigerian nominees for the only live event where kids’ votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed include: Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and media personality, IK Osakioduwa in the Favourite African Star category and globally acclaimed musician Davido as the Africa nominee in the Favourite Global Music Star award featured amongst David Guetta and Taylor Swift.
Prominent Hip Hop artist and musician, AKA, who was at the press conference with his daughter said, “Everyone who knows me will tell you, I am a BIG kid at heart. So to get a nod from the kids is super special. It says the kids are listening and paying attention and that for me, as a Dad, is a huge deal and an honour.”
Music mogul DJ Khaled is set to host the 2019 Nickelodeon’s KCAs, the biggest, slimiest party of the year for kids. DJ Khaled will bring his music, signature catch phrases and larger-than-life personality to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage. Kids across the globe will have a front-row seat to the next big things in kid culture from the hottest upcoming movies, music, gaming and rising talent, while continuing to celebrate their favourites from the past year. Kids everywhere will be able to experience the show across all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick brings the slime and surprises they love. DJ Khaled is also nominated in three categories at the Awards.
Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, kca.nickelodeonafrica.com . Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter using #artistname #KCA, and for the first time ever, Nickelodeon will be enabling voting on specific posts on Instagram.
Leading the pack with the most nominations are: Avengers: Infinity War, with 10 nominations; Black Panther, with five nominations; and Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, with four nominations each. First-time nominees include: Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks and Riverdale. This year also introduces five new categories for voting: Favourite TV Host, Favourite TV Judges, Favourite Superhero and Favourite Gamer. And, for the first time, kids will get to decide how they want to help the world in a new category called How Do You Want to Help?
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 nominees are (*new categories):
FAVOURITE SOUTH AFRICAN STAR
Nomzamo Mbatha
AKA
Siya Kolisi
Kagiso Rabada
Somizi
FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
IK Osakioduwa
Sauti Sol
Stone Bwoy
TELEVISION:
Favourite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK’D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven’s Home
Favourite TV Drama
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favourite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favourite TV Host*
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
Favourite TV Judges*
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)
Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favourite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Favourite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favourite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
FILM:
Favourite Movie
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favourite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
Favourite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Superhero*
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Animated Movie
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
MUSIC:
Favourite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty-one pilots
Favourite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
Favourite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favourite Song
Delicate (Taylor Swift)
In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)
In My Feelings (Drake)
Natural (Imagine Dragons)
thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favourite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favourite Collaboration
Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favourite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Favourite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favourite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
Favourite Social Star
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favourite Gamer*
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf
Catch the Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308) at 17h05 CAT on Sunday 24 March 2019.