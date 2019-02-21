MultiChoice Announces Online Auditions for Big Brother Naija Season 4

Lagos Nigeria; 21 February 2019 – Following the conclusion of the nationwide auditions for Big Brother Naija season 4, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a call for special online auditions from the 25th to the 27th of February 2019.

Potential contestants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to become housemates in this year’s next Big Brother Naija. Following this, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition fill out the online registration form and upload their videos. The online audition is open to interested participants who must be of Nigerian nationality and 21 years of age, with a valid international passport. They also have to be active DStv or GOtv customers.

Speaking on the new online BBNaija auditions, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said: “We are giving more Nigerians one more chance to be a part of the biggest reality TV show on the continent by introducing an additional online audition process. We’ve seen how much the show continues to resonate with Nigerians and it’s our desire to create more success stories from the BBNaija platform. We are excited about this new twist and ask that more Nigerians take advantage of this novel opportunity to actualize their dreams of getting into the BBNaija house”.

Proudly sponsored by Bet9ja, the reality show which is set to hold in Nigeria later this year, held its physical auditions earlier in the month in eight locations across Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Warri, Enugu, Calabar and Benin – an increase from previous editions.

To find out more about the BBNaija online auditions, visit https://africamagic.dstv.com/show/big-brother-nigeria You can also follow the Big Brother Naija social media fan pages for news and updates using the hashtag #BBNaija on Twitter @bbnaija, Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija as well as on all social media pages of DStv , GOtv and Africa Magic .