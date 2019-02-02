Gospel Music: Freddie George - Onyedikagi (Prod. By Joseph Fabs)

Freddie George Entertainment presents award winning internationally inspirational Artiste Freddie G. a renowned dynamic speaker, life coach, actor and filmmaker. Freddie G rides out with the much awaited single titled “Onyedikagi”, produced by Joseph Fabs.

Freddie G is Fueled by a passion to inspire & empower the youths and young adults on their journey

of greatness, he endeavors to help them discover their true identity, the vision for their life, how to tap into their potential and uncover their

God-given Purpose. Freddie G came through with this inspiring catchy tune which promises to rock speakers and airwaves nationwide. Get connected with Freddie G on social media @_freddiegeorge

MP3 DOWNLOAD LINK:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/379137

https://cloudup.com/files/ip72GzLBm_O/download

http://k007.kiwi6.com/hotlink/yy32w1lo6h/FreddieG-Onyedikagi_Prod-by-Joseph-Fabs_.mp3

POST SAMPLE:

https://www.oneraceconcepts.com/new-music/8314-gospel-music-freddie-george-onyedikagi