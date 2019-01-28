Waje And Omawumi Set To Make An Impact In The Creative Industry With Hermanes Media

Vocal powerhouses and media personalities Waje and Omawumi have combined their talent, industry know-how and business sense to establish Hermanes Media.

The business partners shared that Hermanes Media was founded in order to create solutions and provide innovative and creative ideas for the industry. According to Waje, ”We both have a considerable amount of experience working in and navigating the media industry. We believe we can put this knowledge to good use”. Both Waje and Omawumi expressed their recognition of a gap in the industry that needs to be filled. ”We need to start telling our own stories, and we need to be more expressive and innovative about it. Hermanes Media is our way of taking a step towards

making this a reality”, Omawumi shared.

With a team of experts on board, Hermanes Media will provide services such as film/tv production, tv adverts, content curation, brand event activation, and creative digital marketing. Adding to the excitement surrounding the potential of this new venture, the media moguls are equally thrilled to be launching their first project which will be communicated next month.