Seyi Shay Serves Body And Angles In ’gimme Love’ Video

Kicking off the year with some intense energy, Seyi Shay drops the video for her hit single ’Gimme Love’.

Much like with the audio, Seyi Shay brings a dynamic and sensual approach to the video. If you love flash dance, get ready to be enthralled by the diva’s sultry dance moves, superb fitness, and titillating outfits. Directed by Clarence Peters, the ’Gimme Love’ video shows off Seyi’s curves and flexibility using very minimal props and neon lighting. Watching her in her element, moving so effortlessly, is a real joy and even evokes a slight sense of nostalgia. Co-artiste Runtown also makes a cameo, striking a power pose with Seyi Shay.

Want to see Seyi Shay drop moves like you’ve never seen before? Watch the ’Gimme Love’ video