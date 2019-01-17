Wind And Grind To Skales’ New Dance Hit ’feposi’

Skales is proving himself to be a true connoisseur of art, especially as it concerns the female form.

In this new video ’Feposi’, directed by Bang’ Em, we can appreciate the beauty of African women with the help of warm earth tones, and fluid, natural movements by the models and dancers. With the backdrop of an enticing Afrobeat tune, Skales invites his love interest to be his partner, reassuring her of his intentions and encouraging her to flaunt her beauty. One can also appreciate how catchy this tune is, and its subtle invitation to dance a night away.

Watch ’Feposi’ here

