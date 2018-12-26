TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Killin Dem With Burna Boy And Zlatan

By BukiHQ Media
Burna Boy is the gift that keeps on giving, as he teams up with Zlatan to deliver another banging single.

Just a day before the highly anticipated, already sold-out Burna Live Concert, the tireless artiste blesses us with ‘Killin Dem’. Produced by Kel P, this single is a glorious blend of Burna Boy’s afrofusion style, and Zlatan’s shaku/zanku vibes. Talk about perfect timing. We’ll be jamming this one all day and quite possibly forever.

