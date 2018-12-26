Killin Dem With Burna Boy And Zlatan

Burna Boy is the gift that keeps on giving, as he teams up with Zlatan to deliver another banging single.

Just a day before the highly anticipated, already sold-out Burna Live Concert, the tireless artiste blesses us with ‘Killin Dem’. Produced by Kel P, this single is a glorious blend of Burna Boy’s afrofusion style, and Zlatan’s shaku/zanku vibes. Talk about perfect timing. We’ll be jamming this one all day and quite possibly forever.

Listen to Killin Dem here:



