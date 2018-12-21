Tekno, Mr Eazi & DJ Xclusive turn up for DJ Cuppy's Cactus on the Roof. [Photos]

The "Cactus on the Roof" vibe is still in the air as week 2 kicked off at the Wings rooftop in VI on Sunday. The biggest celebrities and night life enthusiasts were all in attendance as DJ Cuppy held a shut down party with the best music and best vibes.

Tekno, Mr Eazi, LAX, Paul Okoye, TY Mix, Swanky Jerry and Big Brother Naija housemates Lolu & Leo came through at what was indeed a star studded affair! DJ Cuppy & DJ Xclusive didn't disappoint as they lit up the dance floor and got the crowd hyped all evening. The day party series runs every Sunday in December, you definitely don't want to miss next Sunday! Here are some photos from the coolest thing happening in Lagos this festive season.

Already one of the most talked about parties of the Christmas season, this weekend’s edition of Cactus on the Roof promises even more thrills as DJ Cuppy enlists DJ Big N, DJ Wayne and DJ Anonymous in her line up.

Powered by Pepsi & Ciroc!