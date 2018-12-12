Naomi Arinze To host Real Time Talk with Naomi Hangout 2018

Fast-rising Nollywood Actress and model Naomi Arinze will be hosting top Notch Nigeria Celebrities on the 16th Of December 2018 at the Real Time Talk With Naomi which will be Holding at the Oriental Hotel Lagos.

Real Time Talk With Naomi is a talkshow platform where real life issues affecting the everyday Nigerian are discussed. This show is a no-holds-barred platform for expression of opinions. Hosted by erudite talkshow host, Naomi Arinze, Real Time Talk is one platform that juxtaposes ideas, opinions, inspiration and serves a potpourri of edutainment to its audience.

Come December 16th, amazing people will gather at the prestigious Oriental Hotel for a splendid edition of meet-and-greet with Naomi Arinze and awesome Naija celebs.

Lovers of the hottest trending talkshow are invited to a hangout session holding on the 16th of December, 2018 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. There would be a Red Carpet session by 3pm with glam and posh.

It promises to be an amazing time, as there would be lots of fun and excitement. There would be gifts to be won, a photo session with celebs, interviews, and lots of food and drinks.

The highlight of the day will be a talkshow which will be on a very trending and hot topic. This is sure to get the atmosphere heated, as the talkshow host, Naomi Arinze sure knows how to strut here stuff.

A-list celebs such as Denrele Edun, Rico swavey, laila ijeoma Uche Ogbodo Melvin Oduah Ninolowo Bolanle Tinia nwosu and many more would be on ground to grace the occasion. This is not an event to miss. It's sure gonna be an amazing time. There would be smiles and happiness to share around.

The show runs an interview format, where there are one or two guests. There is a topic on ground, and the guests are allowed to air their opinions, which is moderated by the talkshow Host. The show has active social media handles from which it interacts with its followers.