Gospel News | 10 December 2018 14:25 CET

Moelogo Thrills Fans With An Unforgettable Experience

By BukiHQ Media

On 5th December, 2016, fans and music key players in the music industry convened at Alba Lounge, Victoria Island , Lagos, for afrobeats artiste Moelogo’s headline concert.

Hosted by the sensational Bolly Lomo, Moelogo Live was an energetic, fun-packed event from the jump. Artistes such as ShowDemCamp, Tomi Thomas, TOLANI, Blaq Bones, OXLADE, Bharry Jay, 1daBanton, and Tobinsco warmed up the crowd with electric performances, and Moelogo performed some of his most popular hits.



































