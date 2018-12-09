Olamide, Juliet Ibrahim, Chike, Sensei Uche attend MTV Base’s ‘Back To The 90s’ Party

Just before the Christmas season gets hectic with an array of ticketed events, a free-entry Back to the 90s themed party was organised by MTV Base and refreshed by Coca-Cola with support from Tecno Mobile.

The event, Club MTV Base, which took place at Quilox Night Club, VI on December 8, saw both celebrities and fans dancing the night away in their favourite ‘90s outfits.

The celebrities in attendance include Olamide, Juliet Ibrahim, Chike, Sensei Uche and SMADE, one of UK’s biggest concert promoters. DJ Colex, had the crowd excited with a spectacular music mix of thrilling songs from the 90s. DJ TTB, host of MTV Base DJ Takeover, also had his visual mix of thrilling songs from the 90s which featured both local and foreign hit songs.

Before getting enthralled by DJ performances, guests were welcomed to the club with array of Coca Cola Mix cocktails and a fun Tecno Mobile photobooth.

The attendees of the event danced long into the night as the ambience of the event became increasingly elated.

Many attendees of the event showed appreciation to the brands who put the event together and only had one question after the event ended: ‘When’s the next one?’