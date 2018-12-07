(Photos) JayDrillz Performs Live As Miss Ethiopia Wins Miss Africa Golden 2018

Singer Jeffery Tyovenda Torkuma a.k.a JayDrillz electrified the stage with his breathtaking performance as he thrills his audience with his popular single ‘Blessings’ at the just concluded Miss Africa Golden 2018 beauty pageant.

The pageant saw Miss Violet Ejiata representing Ethiopia emerge winner of Miss Africa Golden 2018 out of other contestants from 20 African countries that battled for the crown.

Other runner-ups include: Chinyere Nwaizuzu Miss Africa Golden Universe representing Guinea, Olamide Olayinka Miss Africa Golden International representing Egypt, Rosemary Akwuebu Miss Africa Golden Tourism representing Tanzania, Jane Francis Miss Africa Golden Ecowas representing Bostwana.

Other Countries that contested for the crown are: Bostwana, Libya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Namibia, Tunisia, Kenya, Malawi, Togo, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Cote d'ivore.