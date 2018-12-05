DOTMAN’S NEW SINGLE ‘OWO’ WILL RAISE YOUR SPIRITS

Multi-faceted afropop star Dotman releases the video for ‘Owo’, a new single he hopes will inspire people to stick to their hustle.

Produced by Wolfgang, Dj Memphis, and Yin Yang, ‘Owo’ is a straightforward song with a steady mid-tempo beat, telling a story many can relate to. We connect to the artiste’s plight and also feel encouraged to keep pushing. In the video, directed by Menox Films, we see the artiste in storytelling mode and the adds strength to the message of the song.

Watch 'Owo' here: