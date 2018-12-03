LIMA 2018 Electrified by Presence of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Loveworld Nation recently celebrated the impact of Gospel with the annual LIMA awards of 2018.

Every year The LoveWorld International Music and Arts (LIMA) Awards recognizes the spread of the “unique message given to the man of God, Pastor Chris, through music, dance, spoken word, and other art forms.”

This year’s edition was broadcast LIVE to the rest of the world for the very first time in history, allowing millions to experience the mega-event from the comfort of their own homes.

The Loveworld artists all received their awards from the president of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. The Loveworld founder and CEO blessed the artists, not only with the prestigious awards but also with his heartfelt praise and admiration for them, saying that “no music in the world makes sense without the talents from here.”

The president went on to convey that the event’s impact is simply an act of God.

“You know, there is no place in the world where you have this concentration of the topmost, highest number of the topmost talents in the music and arts in the world, like you have in Loveworld. This is the place, and the only reason we are saying that is because God made it so”



Figure 1: The highly esteemed IPPC Chairman, Pastor Joy Amenkhienan, gives her address.

Pastor Chris’s speech got roars of cheers, with the crowd rejoicing in praise from his words.

The inspired musical artists such as Frank Edwards, Joe Praize, Jahdiel, Da Music and countless other prominent artistes filled the Loveworld Convocation Arena and gave an array of spectacular performances. The event was hosted by Pastor Leafe Amosa and Sister Yvonne Katsande. Testimony gave a particularly memorable performance, blowing crowds away with his fiery guitar riffs.

Among the many LIMA winners were some particularly outstanding artists, such as, CSO, Testimony, Sinach, and UR Flames.

CSO or Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome ended up bagging two awards from two separate categories. The winning starlet is also the daughter of Christ Embassy president, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. CSO, much like her father has clearly been working hard at spreading the gospel. The gospel starlet said of her song ‘Holy Spirit’, that the words came to her from simply praying to the Lord.



Figure 2: Lewis, Singer of Hit Track — Bulletproof — Wins Best New Act at LIMA Awards 2018

The LIMA awards are a part of the annual event, the International Pastors and Partners Conference (IPPC). The IPPC honours all of the Loveworld achievements of the year by holding a week-long super event filled with several conferences, all connected to the multiple facets of the church.

The IPPC celebrated several milestones of the church, one of them being the massively successful number of Rhapsody of Realties distributions. The Loveworld president said that it was a record-breaking achievement.

“Over the course of 17 years, a little over 1.3 billion copies of the devotional were distributed in every known and inhabited nation under Heaven. This was last year, 2017’s achievement. In this special ‘Year of the Supernatural’, almost all of the 17-year distribution was accomplished, fulfilling the scriptures that all the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of God.”

The daily devotional and bible study-guide is currently available in 1000 languages, making it the most translated book in the world, after the Bible.



Figure 3: LMAM All-Star, Jahdiel, ministers to the congregation.

Pastor Chris also honoured his most esteemed dignitaries of Christ Embassy, by awarding his top partners. The select few are recognized as ‘Golden Partners’. These individuals are picked over their “exceptional sense of commitment and dedication to the vision of Pastor Christ.”

One of those top winners was Pastor Deola Phillips from Lagos Zone 5, who received the prestigious Partner of the Year Award. This was her eighth consecutive win. The second runner-up was Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu for the second consecutive year. Abuja Ministry Center took third place for the Top Partnering Zones. Following these several accomplishments, Christ Embassy now heads into a new ministry year full of hope, positivity and high expectations.

The super event was filled with an additional lot of conferences, each of them displaying a specific facet of the Loveworld network. Among them; Translators’ Network International Conference (TNIC), Loveworld Exhibition, Loveworld Archives, the International Teen Pastors’ Conference (ITPLC) and the International Media Connector Conference (IMCC)

One conference that caused a major buzz was the IMCC. This conference revealed the many technological advances that have been happening within the church. The conference was created “with the goal of guiding the many delegates in the new and dynamic ways of technology and digital communication.” The conference featured many lectures and workshops that dealt with “media strategy, digital communication, and social media networking”, and was acknowledged “over its keen effort to transform Christ Embassy’s online presence, making it increasingly more accessible to everyone online, especially young people.”

The International Teen Pastors’ Conference or ITPLC was also successful. The ITPLC brings thousands of young pastors every year from around the globe to “gather on a spiritual journey under the tutelage of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, and his team of dignitaries.”



Figure 4: Rita Soul Wins Songwriter of the Year (Proto-Stars Category) at LIMA Awards

Pastor Chris ended the week-long super event with the message, “purpose is a driving force”, adding “your joy should be in the thing that the Father asked you to do,” inspiring delegates to live for God alone.”

It is safe to say, that the event was an enormous success. The IPPC certainly brought joy and excitement to millions of Christ Embassy followers around the world. The LIMA, in particular, wowed Loveworld attendants with its many historic performances. As momentous as this year’s IPPC and LIMA awards were, there is no doubt that Pastor Chris will miraculously out-do next year’s event.