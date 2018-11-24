Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Celebrates Birthday with action-filled photos

Nollywood actress, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi has released insanely creative and expressive photos to celebrate her birthday today, November 24th, 2018.

The superstar actress shared the dramatic photos on her Instagram page with captions to motivate upcoming, seasoned and established actors to take up more challenging roles, step out of their comfort zone and express their diversified talents at all times.

Funlola depicted quite a number of characters in the new photos, some of the characters include, a boxer, widow, drug addict, woman in black, sexy bitch, glamazon, amongst others.

One of Funlola's birthday message as shared on social media reads: This year, I’m celebrating my range as an Actress as I urge others to stretch themselves and step out of their comfort zone! In life, challenges shape and strengthen us as individuals. As an actor, challenging roles shape and strengthen your ability to interpret more roles and convey emotions. Be you an up-coming, established or seasoned actor, DO NOT allow your self to be typecast. You can actually politely decline till something different/more challenging comes along.

Styled by Ese Okpomo and photographed by Deji Akinpelu, the photos have garnered remarkable comments, with many praising Funlola and congratulating her on celebrating another year today and 23years in the acting industry.

See photos below: