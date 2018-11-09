TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 9 November 2018 11:12 CET

Skales And Davido Make A Solid Pair In Currency Video

By BukiHQ Media
Following the release of their collaborative single ‘Currency’, hit makers Skales and Davido present the flashy visuals for the song.

The ‘Currency’ video, directed by Bash’Em, takes us to several locations; a florescent lit space resembling a basement, a loft, and a boxing ring. As Skales sings about spending money on dancers, we see the artiste and his friends receiving a duffel bag of money and having a good time. We also see dancers battling in a boxing ring, which is a welcome change of scene.

